Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
MUMBAI Nov 28 Morgan Stanley said on Monday it has appointed Shirish Godbole to head its global real estate investment fund in India.
Godbole, who will be based in Mumbai, had earlier worked at the Wall Street bank for 13 years, including as co-head of its commercial real estate finance business in Europe.
He later moved to Goldman Sachs to work at its real estate investment arm in India, before quitting to join entrepreneurial ventures in India.
Godbole will replace Naresh Naik, who, sources told Reuters earlier this month, has left Morgan Stanley to explore setting up his own fund. (Reporting by Indulal PM and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.