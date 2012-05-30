BRIEF-Smart Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly AFFO per unit $0.51
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
MUMBAI May 30 Morgan Stanley has received an i n-principle approval f rom the Indian central bank for a banking licence, a spokesman for the U.S. bank said on Wednesday, confirming a report in the Economic Times.
The licence would enable Morgan Stanley to expand its offerings to wealth management, corporate banking and foreign exchange from its current services such as advising clients on takeovers, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The bank is unlikely to get into retail banking due to tough competition from local banks, the paper said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.