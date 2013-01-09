By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Jan 9 Morgan Stanley plans to cut 1,600
employees starting this week, two people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday, in the latest sign of a pullback on
Wall Street as revenue from trading and deal-making remains in
the doldrums.
The staff reduction pertains to Morgan Stanley's
institutional securities unit - which includes sales, trading
and investment banking, and whose staff will be reduced 6
percent - as well as related support staff who work in areas
like technology, said the sources, who were not authorized to
speak publicly about the matter.
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman has pledged to
reduce costs, and said in July that he planned to reduce overall
staff 7 percent in 2012. The new job cuts are in addition to
that plan, the sources said.
The cuts represent roughly 6 percent of the securities
unit's staff, the sources said. They represent less than 3
percent of Morgan Stanley's entire estimated workforce at
year-end, following other staff reductions in 2012.
"This continues the steady drumbeat of negative news from
banks," said Greg Cresci, a Wall Street recruiter with New
York-based Odyssey Search Partners. "It's hard to tell where the
bottom is, given how many banks have made similar
announcements."
The staff cuts are notable because, unlike its chief rival
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which culls the bottom 5 percent
of its workforce each year to improve performance, Morgan
Stanley does not have such a staff reduction program. But the
staff cuts are a symptom of the current ailing business
environment in which Wall Street banks are operating, with few
areas of revenue growth to improve profits.
For the last two years, trading and investment banking
volumes have been on a broad decline, particularly in
once-lucrative trading areas. New regulations that ban certain
kinds of activity, like proprietary trading, or force banks to
hold burdensome amounts of capital, are also prodding banks to
exit businesses and reduce staff.
JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein said on Wednesday that he
expects Wall Street banks to report a 10 percent decline in
revenue for the fourth quarter, compared with the previous
period, with double-digit declines in fixed-income and equity
trading revenue and a 1 percent uptick in investment banking
revenue.
Morgan Stanley's latest job cuts come just a week after Colm
Kelleher took full control of the unit on Jan. 1, and add to
layoffs across the entire industry that have recently affected
tens of thousands of employees.
Morgan Stanley's main rival, Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
cut 700 jobs during the first nine months of 2012 as part of a
plan to reduce annual expenses by $1.9 billion. Analysts expect
the firm's compensation pool to be much lower in the fourth
quarter.
Citigroup Inc announced plans last month to cut 11,000
jobs, including some in investment banking and trading, to save
$1.1 billion in annual expenses. Credit Suisse Group AG
is also cutting securities jobs to reach an annual
cost-savings target of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion),
while UBS AG said it would cut 10,000 jobs and exit
the fixed-income trading business amid losses and new
regulations.
Bank of America Corp is also in the process of
cutting 30,000 jobs across the firm in a plan unveiled in 2011
aimed at saving $5 billion in annual expenses.
Banks have largely been cutting staff since the subprime
housing crisis began to seize markets in late-2007. There was a
brief uptick in hiring in 2009 and 2010, when conditions
improved temporarily, but since then there has been an almost
steady stream of layoff announcements.
On a net basis, U.S. financial companies including lenders,
investment banks, insurers and real-estate firms, have cut 5
percent of their staff, or 50,900 employees since the end of
2007, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. The most
recent data available run though November.
"We are seeing a redrawing and restructuring of the
industry," said John Challenger, chief executive officer of the
employment consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. "The
map continues to be redrawn in terms of regulation, who the
competitors are, and the resources banks are willing to commit
to the investment banking business."
Although Morgan Stanley's layoffs will affect all staff
levels, the likely targets will be more senior employees who
take in the biggest paychecks, said one of the sources.
About half of the job cuts will occur in the United States,
with the rest affecting international units, said the source.
Morgan Stanley does not regularly disclose the number of
employees in its institutional securities business, but it had
57,726 employees worldwide as of Sept. 30. The company is
expected to report year-end figures in the coming weeks when it
discloses fourth-quarter earnings.
Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.9 percent in afternoon trading
to $19.47. Its stock was up 16 percent over the past 52 weeks as
of Tuesday's closing price of $19.65, part of a broad rally in
financial stocks.