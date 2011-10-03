BRIEF-LifeVantage Q2 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.11
* LifeVantage announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
Oct 3 Morgan Stanley said on Monday Vikas Khattar joined the bank on Oct. 1 as head of its global capital markets for India.
Khattar was previously with Citigroup as its head of South Asia equity and equity-linked capital markets.
Khattar resigned from Citigroup to join Morgan Stanley, IFR had reported in July. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Green Plains reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Alcoa Corp files for secondary offering of up to 36.3 million shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kPhpOw) Further company coverage: