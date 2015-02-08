Feb 8 Morgan Stanley is looking to sell
its 19 percent stake in London-based Lansdowne Partners LLP, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
J.P. Morgan and Highbridge Capital Management LLC,
the hedge fund and private equity firm it owns, are also in
discussions about the bank selling part of Highbridge to its
management team, but those discussions are "fluid," according to
the report, which cites people familiar with the matter. (here)
Morgan Stanley's bankers have narrowed down a list of
potential buyers interested in Lansdowne, including Boston-based
Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Greenwich, Connecticut-based
Foundation Capital Partners and Neuberger Berman's Dyal Capital,
according to the report.
The newspaper cited an unidentified person as saying that
the sale of Lansdowne, which has $17.5 billion in assets under
management, could be worth several hundred million dollars. UBS
AG is advising Lansdowne, according to the report.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Paul Simao)