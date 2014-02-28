HONG KONG Feb 28 Morgan Stanley said Gokul Laroia will become co-chief executive for the Asia-Pacific region, replacing William Strong who will retire from the firm in May, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley confirmed the appointment.

Gokul Laroia retains his current position as head of the institutional equity and wealth management business in Asia. He will partner Wei Sun Christianson as co-CEO Asia Pacific.