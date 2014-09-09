(Updates with details of prior legal accruals increase, Morgan
Stanley spokesman declining comment)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Morgan Stanley has
agreed to pay $95 million to resolve a lawsuit accusing the Wall
Street bank of misleading investors in mortgage-backed
securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
The settlement, disclosed in court papers filed Monday in
New York federal court, follows years of litigation by investors
over allegedly false and misleading statements over the soured
securities.
The deal stemmed from a lawsuit pursued by the Public
Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi (MissPERS) and the
West Virginia Investment Management Board.
The plaintiffs accused Morgan Stanley of violating U.S.
securities law in packaging and selling mortgage backed
securities in 13 offerings in 2006 and 16 offerings in 2007.
In the years since the litigation began in 2008, the
plaintiffs were dealt a series of setbacks by U.S. District
Judge Laura Taylor Swain who dismissed various claims due to
standing and timeliness.
After a ruling in May that dismissed claims brought by some
of the plaintiffs, Morgan Stanley said MissPERS had become the
lone named plaintiff to have purchased securities in the only
remaining offering at issue in the case.
Morgan Stanley said Aug. 5 it had made agreements in
principle to settle three class action lawsuits in New York,
including the one detailed Monday. In relation to those
agreements, it decided to boost its provisions for legal
expenses by $53 million.
Morgan Stanley did not admit wrongdoing as part of the
settlement. A bank spokesman declined comment, as did David
Stickney, a lawyer for the plaintiffs at Bernstein Litowitz
Berger & Grossmann.
In court papers, lawyers for the plaintiffs said they
expected investors would on average receive a distribution of
$2.63 per $1,000 in original face value offered.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs said they would also seek
approval of a fee award of 17 percent of the settlement, or
$16.2 million, plus up to $2 million in expense reimbursements.
The settlement must be approved by U.S. District Judge
Katherine Forrest, who took over the case in May.
The case is In re Morgan Stanley Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 09-02137.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Ken Wills
and Edwina Gibbs)