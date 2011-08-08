Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Four MBS cases may cost Morgan Stanley $1.7 bln
* Biggest loss stems from Cheyne Finance deal
* Bank only details 'reasonably estimable' material losses
NEW YORK, Aug 8 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) detailed $1.7 billion in potential legal losses from four cases involving subprime mortgage deals structured in 2006 and 2007.
The biggest potential legal loss stems from a structured investment vehicle called Cheyne Finance. Fifteen plaintiffs are seeking punitive damages in that deal, related to subprime mortgage bonds that lost value.
Morgan Stanley believes it may incur $983 million in damages from the Cheyne case, it said in its 10-Q filling with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
The bank said it might also lose at least $269 million on a lawsuit filed by Citigroup Inc's (C.N) Citibank in connection with a credit default swap on a deal called Capmark VI CDO and $240 million from a credit default swap pegged to a deal called STACK 2006-1 CDO.
Finally, the company outlined at least $223 million in possible losses on an insurance contract with MBIA Corp related to a 2007 mortgage-backed security deal that Morgan Stanley sponsored.
Morgan Stanley is a party to many lawsuits, but the cases detailed are only those in which the bank "believes a material loss to be reasonably possible and reasonably estimable." All of the cases are in process, and Morgan Stanley's estimates do not include post-judgment interest, fees and other costs. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.