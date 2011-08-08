* Four MBS cases may cost Morgan Stanley $1.7 bln

* Biggest loss stems from Cheyne Finance deal

* Bank only details 'reasonably estimable' material losses

NEW YORK, Aug 8 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) detailed $1.7 billion in potential legal losses from four cases involving subprime mortgage deals structured in 2006 and 2007.

The biggest potential legal loss stems from a structured investment vehicle called Cheyne Finance. Fifteen plaintiffs are seeking punitive damages in that deal, related to subprime mortgage bonds that lost value.

Morgan Stanley believes it may incur $983 million in damages from the Cheyne case, it said in its 10-Q filling with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The bank said it might also lose at least $269 million on a lawsuit filed by Citigroup Inc's (C.N) Citibank in connection with a credit default swap on a deal called Capmark VI CDO and $240 million from a credit default swap pegged to a deal called STACK 2006-1 CDO.

Finally, the company outlined at least $223 million in possible losses on an insurance contract with MBIA Corp related to a 2007 mortgage-backed security deal that Morgan Stanley sponsored.

Morgan Stanley is a party to many lawsuits, but the cases detailed are only those in which the bank "believes a material loss to be reasonably possible and reasonably estimable." All of the cases are in process, and Morgan Stanley's estimates do not include post-judgment interest, fees and other costs. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)