* Richard Lindquist joins from Guggenheim Partners
* Will oversee $1.7 billion worth of high-yield assets
* Asset management revenues are down this year
Nov 17 Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) investment
management unit has hired Richard Lindquist as head of its $1.7
billion high-yield bond division, according to an internal memo
sent on Thursday.
Lindquist joins the Wall Street bank from Guggenheim
Partners, where he had been a managing director and co-head of
U.S. high yield since 2009. He held similar roles in the
asset-management divisions of HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) and
Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX.
Arthur Lev, a managing director at Morgan Stanley
Investment Management, said in a memo that Lindquist will
become a senior member of the fixed-income strategy team and
will be responsible for $1.7 billion of high-yield assets
across the division's fixed-income portfolio.
Lindquist will report to Michael Kushma, chief investment
officer of global fixed income.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
Morgan Stanley's asset-management division reported a 20
percent decline in net revenue and a 31 percent decline in
earnings for the first nine months of the year. Results were
driven lower by write-downs on merchant banking and real-estate
funds even as traditional asset-management revenue improved.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; editing by John
Wallace)