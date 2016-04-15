WASHINGTON, April 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Friday they had reissued their letter from earlier in the week to Morgan Stanley about the bank's "living will," or plan for a bankruptcy that would not rely on federal aid, because of a technical error.

"The feedback letter for Morgan Stanley has been re-issued due to a drafting error that labeled a weakness as a deficiency, rather than a shortcoming," said Federal Reserve spokesman Eric Kollig. "The change has no impact on the firm or the required remediation." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Rigby)