(Adds background on living wills)

WASHINGTON, April 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Friday they had reissued their letter from earlier in the week to Morgan Stanley about the bank's "living will," or plan for a bankruptcy that would not rely on federal aid, because of a technical error.

"The feedback letter for Morgan Stanley has been re-issued due to a drafting error that labeled a weakness as a deficiency, rather than a shortcoming," said Federal Reserve spokesman Eric Kollig. "The change has no impact on the firm or the required remediation."

The requirement for a living will was part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform legislation passed in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, when the U.S. government spent billions of dollars on bailouts to keep big banks from failing and wrecking the U.S. economy.

On Wednesday, the two major banking regulators issued joint determinations flunking the living wills of five out of the eight largest U.S. banks. A joint determination begins a regulatory chain that can end in a bank having to divest assets, effectively breaking it apart.

Morgan Stanley did not receive a joint determination. Still, the Federal Reserve said its plan was not "credible," requiring the bank to make changes that would address deficiencies and shortcomings that regulators identified. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Rigby)