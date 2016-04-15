(Adds background on living wills)
WASHINGTON, April 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve
and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Friday
they had reissued their letter from earlier in the week to
Morgan Stanley about the bank's "living will," or plan
for a bankruptcy that would not rely on federal aid, because of
a technical error.
"The feedback letter for Morgan Stanley has been re-issued
due to a drafting error that labeled a weakness as a deficiency,
rather than a shortcoming," said Federal Reserve spokesman Eric
Kollig. "The change has no impact on the firm or the required
remediation."
The requirement for a living will was part of the Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform legislation passed in the wake of the
2007-2009 financial crisis, when the U.S. government spent
billions of dollars on bailouts to keep big banks from failing
and wrecking the U.S. economy.
On Wednesday, the two major banking regulators issued joint
determinations flunking the living wills of five out of the
eight largest U.S. banks. A joint determination begins a
regulatory chain that can end in a bank having to divest assets,
effectively breaking it apart.
Morgan Stanley did not receive a joint determination. Still,
the Federal Reserve said its plan was not "credible," requiring
the bank to make changes that would address deficiencies and
shortcomings that regulators identified.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Rigby)