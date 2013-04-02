BRIEF-Pulse Oil announces positive amendments to Bigoray Asset Acquisition
* Pulse Oil Corp. announces positive amendments to Bigoray Asset Acquisition
NEW YORK, April 2 Travis Machen, who was named co-head of the North American bank group at Morgan Stanley in October, has left the firm, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to comment.
Machen, alongside Grant Gregory, ran the North American banking group, which advises depository institutions on mergers and acquisitions and helps them issue stocks and bonds.
* Pulse Oil Corp. announces positive amendments to Bigoray Asset Acquisition
MOSCOW, March 9 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and the Israeli investment company LR Group have agreed to co-invest $100 million into dairy farming and milk processing in Russia.
* FirstService acquires market-leading California closets franchise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: