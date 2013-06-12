NEW YORK, June 12 Morgan Stanley is once
again targeting pretax profit margins of 20 percent or more in
its wealth management business, according to a presentation by
CEO James Gorman on Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley is targeting margins of 20 to 22 percent by
2015, assuming no change in interest rates or equity markets.
The bank issued a 20 percent target when it first announced
plans to acquire Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney brokerage
business. It later scaled back its ambitions to a "preteens"
margin by mid-2013 due to unexpected costs and delays related to
the merger.
Having met that goal two quarters early, it is now aiming
for higher margins, according to Gorman's presentation.