PURCHASE, N.Y. May 15 Morgan Stanley
shareholders approved the company's proposed board of directors
and executive compensation plan by a wide margin at the
investment bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.
Protesters loudly chanted slogans against the bank as the
tally was being read.
A preliminary vote count showed 93.6 percent of shareholders
voting for the election of directors, including Klaus Kleinfeld,
who was nominated to replace outgoing director James Hance.
Roughly 94.8 percent of investors approved proposed compensation
for top Morgan Stanley executives and 81.4 percent approved a
plan to add clawback provisions to bonuses reaching back to
2007.
