DUBAI Dec 9 Morgan Stanley Inc's head of
mergers and acquisitions for the Middle East and North Africa
(MENA) is leaving the bank, three sources said, the latest in a
string of high-level banking departures from the Gulf Arab
region.
Peter Fort, who has been responsible for overseeing the U.S.
bank's M&A and restructuring business in the region since early
2011, ha s resigned, the sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as the matter has not been made public.
Fort, an executive director based in Dubai, worked with the
bank for nearly nine years advising some of its top clients in
the region. It was not known whether Fort would join another
lender or remain in the region.
A spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
Many global banks have scaled back operations in the Gulf
Arab region, amid intense pressure to cut costs and a slump in
deal activity.
Morgan Stanley is among few banks in the region to have not
undertaken any major cuts this year. It named Klaus Froehlich
and Amr Diab as investment banking co-heads for MENA in early
2012, while Kamal Jabre, a veteran M&A banker, took charge as
regional CEO in November 2011.
"They are a good bunch and have done some smart deals this
year but the reality is that the market is not big enough for so
many senior bankers. It has to shrink and that's what we have
been seeing so far this year," one of the sources said.
Fees from advising clients on mergers and acquisitions in
the Gulf Arab region declined 14 percent during the first nine
months of 2012 to $103.3 million, Thomson Reuters data show, a
far cry from the boom years of 2005-06.
Morgan Stanley was one of the advisers to telecom operator
Etisalat in a block sale of its 9.1-percent stake in
Indonesia's PT XL Axiata. The UAE telco got a $117
million gain on the deal.
The bank is currently advising French lender Societe
Generale in the sale of its Egyptian arm to Qatar
National Bank and is one of the banks involved in the
state-backed merger of Abu Dhabi property firms Aldar Properties
and Sorouh Real Estate.