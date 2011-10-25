* Morgan Stanley adds team with $1 bln client assets

* Merrill team had produced $14 million in past year

* Move adds team of five brokers in midtown Manhattan

By Joseph A. Giannone

Oct 25 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney on Tuesday said it recruited one of Merrill Lynch's largest broker teams in New York City, one that generated more than $14 million in annual revenue and oversaw more than $1 billion in client assets in the past year.

The largest U.S. brokerage with 17,200 advisers and $1.56 trillion in assets just got a little bigger as it hired Harvey Kadden, Mihir Patel, Randy Knopp, Tim Baker and Chris Barber to join its midtown Manhattan complex.

The Kadden team represents one of Morgan Stanley's biggest hires and recruiters said it is a significant coup by Wall Street standards.

"There are not that many $14 million teams in this country. Any time one of these deals is done, it's huge," said recruiter Mindy Diamond of Diamond Consultants in Chester, New Jersey.

A spokeswoman for Merrill Lynch, bought by Bank of America (BAC.N) in early 2009, declined to comment.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) merged its brokerage business with Citigroup's (C.N) Smith Barney to form the joint venture in 2009. Morgan Stanley controls the venture with a 51 percent stake.

Kadden, Knopp and Patel all were managing directors who have been members of Merrill's "Circle of Champions," the firm's highest recognition for top brokers.

Kadden was a 30-year veteran of Merrill and part of Barron's list of top advisers for the past three years. Knopp was at Merrill for 33 years as a financial adviser and in institutional sales.

Recruiters said the size of the team and the timing of the move suggests that veteran Merrill advisers are unhappy with changes under Bank of America and are willing to leave now -- even though they could retain more of their 2009 retention packages if they stayed on until January.

"To me, that someone who was a Merrill lifer decided to take the money and leave is huge," said Diamond, who has a recruiting relationship with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, but did not recruit this team.

Another recruiter, who requested anonymity because he does business with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, said he believes the recruiting market will soon heat up after a sluggish year.

Retention packages typically tie a broker to a firm for an average of seven years. Packages put in place during the financial crisis are nearing the halfway mark and the amount an unhappy broker would have to pay back for leaving early is diminishing.

The move is also a jolt of good news for Morgan Stanley, whose broker ranks have been shrinking since 2009, including a net drop of 828 advisers in the past year. Rivals and recruiters have said the firm is struggling to integrate the two legacy brokerages while also working to keep top producers from leaving. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Tim Dobbyn)