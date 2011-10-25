* Morgan Stanley adds team with $1 bln client assets
* Merrill team had produced $14 million in past year
* Move adds team of five brokers in midtown Manhattan
By Joseph A. Giannone
Oct 25 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney on Tuesday
said it recruited one of Merrill Lynch's largest broker teams
in New York City, one that generated more than $14 million in
annual revenue and oversaw more than $1 billion in client
assets in the past year.
The largest U.S. brokerage with 17,200 advisers and $1.56
trillion in assets just got a little bigger as it hired Harvey
Kadden, Mihir Patel, Randy Knopp, Tim Baker and Chris Barber to
join its midtown Manhattan complex.
The Kadden team represents one of Morgan Stanley's biggest
hires and recruiters said it is a significant coup by Wall
Street standards.
"There are not that many $14 million teams in this country.
Any time one of these deals is done, it's huge," said recruiter
Mindy Diamond of Diamond Consultants in Chester, New Jersey.
A spokeswoman for Merrill Lynch, bought by Bank of America
(BAC.N) in early 2009, declined to comment.
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) merged its brokerage business with
Citigroup's (C.N) Smith Barney to form the joint venture in
2009. Morgan Stanley controls the venture with a 51 percent
stake.
Kadden, Knopp and Patel all were managing directors who
have been members of Merrill's "Circle of Champions," the
firm's highest recognition for top brokers.
Kadden was a 30-year veteran of Merrill and part of
Barron's list of top advisers for the past three years. Knopp
was at Merrill for 33 years as a financial adviser and in
institutional sales.
Recruiters said the size of the team and the timing of the
move suggests that veteran Merrill advisers are unhappy with
changes under Bank of America and are willing to leave now --
even though they could retain more of their 2009 retention
packages if they stayed on until January.
"To me, that someone who was a Merrill lifer decided to
take the money and leave is huge," said Diamond, who has a
recruiting relationship with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, but
did not recruit this team.
Another recruiter, who requested anonymity because he does
business with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, said he believes the
recruiting market will soon heat up after a sluggish year.
Retention packages typically tie a broker to a firm for an
average of seven years. Packages put in place during the
financial crisis are nearing the halfway mark and the amount an
unhappy broker would have to pay back for leaving early is
diminishing.
The move is also a jolt of good news for Morgan Stanley,
whose broker ranks have been shrinking since 2009, including a
net drop of 828 advisers in the past year. Rivals and
recruiters have said the firm is struggling to integrate the
two legacy brokerages while also working to keep top producers
from leaving.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Jennifer Merritt
and Tim Dobbyn)