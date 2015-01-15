NEW YORK Jan 15 Senior Morgan Stanley executives, including Chief Executive Officer James Gorman, have been calling employees named to the new class of managing directors, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The executives who are based in New York began calling employees in Asia on Wednesday night, and followed with Europe and the Americas, said the sources, who did not want to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Wall Street bank will make an internal announcement with names of the new managing directors at noon EST (1700 GMT). Last year it appointed 153 new managing directors. The figure for 2015 was not known. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)