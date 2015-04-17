NEW YORK, April 17 Ed Moriarty, head of Morgan Stanley's merchant banking and real estate business, has taken on the additional role of overseeing alternative investments and managed futures, according to a memo viewed by Reuters.

The change was made to "bring all of our alternative businesses under one leadership structure," Gregory Fleming, president of the investment management business, said in the memo, which was sent on Thursday and confirmed by a spokesman.

Additionally, Arthur Lev, who was head of traditional asset management, has moved into a new position as chairman of investment management. He will work directly with Fleming on strategic initiatives in that role.

Michael Levy, who heads capital markets for the merchant banking and real estate business, has been promoted into Lev's previous job. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Peter Galloway)