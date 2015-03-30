By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, March 30 Morgan Stanley has
agreed to sell a compressed natural gas business that came under
regulatory scrutiny shortly after its launch last year,
according to a document obtained by Reuters and three people
familiar with the matter.
The bank will transfer the gas business, Wentworth, to a
newly formed company called Pentagon Energy LLC. Two Morgan
Stanley managers who were involved with Wentworth, Alberto
Chiesara and Ryan Comerford, are leaving to join the new company
as principals, according to those sources.
Simon Greenshields, who had been co-head of Morgan Stanley's
commodities business until January and was earlier said to be
seeking to leave the bank through a Wentworth sale, is not
joining Pentagon Energy.
The sources did not disclose any financial terms of the
deal.
Pentagon's plan is to take advantage of low natural gas
prices in North America by exporting the commodity via container
ships to under-served markets in the Caribbean and Central
America.
The countries Pentagon is targeting, such as the Dominican
Republic, lack access to natural gas and use more expensive oil
instead for their power plants.
Yet the business may now be less lucrative than at the time
of its launch, when crude oil traded at four to five times the
cost of natural gas when measured in comparable thermal units.
Today, following a long slide, crude trades at around three
times the cost of U.S. gas, according to Reuters data.
Reuters first revealed Morgan Stanley's plan last August
after Wentworth filed an application with the U.S. Department of
Energy to build, own and operate compression and container
loading facility in Texas.
The plan soon drew attention from the U.S. Federal Reserve,
which has been examining banks' physical commodity operations,
and contacted Morgan Stanley with questions about Wentworth.
After the Fed reached out to Morgan Stanley, Chief Executive
James Gorman told staff that the business had to be divested,
casting doubt about its future.
Lawmakers have put more pressure on Wall Street to exit
physical commodities trading, with a Senate subcommittee
releasing a highly critical report in November.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc have come
under most intense scrutiny because of their historic dominance
in commodities trading, and because of a 1999 legal clause that
gives them more leeway to retain such operations.
Morgan Stanley has been more aggressive about selling
businesses that own, store or transport physical commodities
than Goldman has, although its management has said that the bank
plans to continue to act as a market maker for clients involved
in physical commodities.
It is unclear whether Morgan Stanley has an agreement to
provide financing for the natural gas businesses being sold to
Pentagon Energy.
Chiesara, who was an executive director at Morgan Stanley,
and Comerford, who was a managing director, oversaw the bank's
natural gas trading and origination business until they resigned
earlier this month, according to a person with knowledge of the
matter.
They will be joining Alvaro Campins and Luis Gutierrez as
principals of newly formed Pentagon Energy. Campins and
Gutierrez come from Pentacles Energy, which describes itself on
its web site as a crude oil and gas production company in
Tennessee.
Pentagon Energy, which is based in Coral Gables, Florida, is
acquiring interests in Wentworth Compression LLC, Wentworth Gas
Marketing LLC and Wentworth Holdings LLC from a Morgan Stanley
subsidiary called MSDW Power Development Corp.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)