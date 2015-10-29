Oct 29 Morgan Stanley said its top shareholder, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, had appointed Nobuyuki Hirano a representative director on the bank's board, replacing Masaaki Tanaka.

Hirano, who is Mitsubishi UFJ's president and group chief executive, will rejoin Morgan Stanley's board on Nov. 1.

Hirano will also be a part of the risk committee of Morgan Stanley's board. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)