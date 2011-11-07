SEOUL Nov 7 Morgan Stanley Private
Equity Asia has taken control of Korean restaurant franchiser
Nolboo, a Nolboo spokesman said on Monday.
The spokesman declined to comment on the size or value of
the stake.
Money Today reported earlier that the deal was worth 120
billion won ($108 million).
Unlisted Nolboo, 90.4 percent owned by Chief Executive Kim
Soon-jin, has about 700 restaurants, including branches in
China, Singapore and Thailand.
IBK Investment & Securities was advising on the sale, the
spokesman added.
($1 = 1110.700 won)
