SEOUL Nov 7 Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia has taken control of Korean restaurant franchiser Nolboo, a Nolboo spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman declined to comment on the size or value of the stake.

Money Today reported earlier that the deal was worth 120 billion won ($108 million).

Unlisted Nolboo, 90.4 percent owned by Chief Executive Kim Soon-jin, has about 700 restaurants, including branches in China, Singapore and Thailand.

IBK Investment & Securities was advising on the sale, the spokesman added. ($1 = 1110.700 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)