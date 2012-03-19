BRIEF-Apax sells entire Capio stake for 43.50 SEK/share
* Apax Europe, through holding companies, announces successful placement of 15,176,793 shares ( "placing shares") in Capio AB
March 19 Morgan Stanley on Monday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Morgan Stanley was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: MORGAN STANLEY AMT $2 BLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 03/22/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.82 FIRST PAY 09/22/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.791 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 360 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)
VILLAVERDE, Spain, Feb 23 As the only European country where carmaker PSA's production overlaps with that of Opel, Spain could deliver the quick cost savings sought by PSA boss Carlos Tavares to convince investors to back his planned acquisition of the rival brand.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.