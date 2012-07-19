Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
July 19 Morgan Stanley on Thursday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Morgan Stanley was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: MORGAN STANLEY AMT $2 BLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 07/24/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.867 FIRST PAY 01/24/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 6.461 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/24/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 387.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.