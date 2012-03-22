March 22 Twelve outside directors of Morgan
Stanley have won the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit
over their decisions on how to pay tens of thousands of workers.
The shareholders had accused the directors of corporate
waste and breaching their duties with regard to their
compensation decisions for 2006, 2007 and 2009.
But a New York State appeals court in Manhattan said the
shareholders should have first demanded that the board make
changes before suing.
The shareholders had contended that such a demand would be
futile, but the court said they failed to show that enough of
the board lacked independence. Thursday's decision upheld a
December 2010 lower court ruling.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)