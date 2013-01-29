By Jennifer Ablan
Jan 29 Gregory Peters, Morgan Stanley's
chief global asset strategist, is leaving after 12 years with
the investment bank and wealth manager to pursue opportunities
on the buyside, people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
Peters, 46, whose last day at Morgan Stanley is Friday,
joined the firm's investment grade strategy group in 2000 and
also served as global director of fixed income and economic
research for the past five years.
The sources could not be identified because they were not
authorized to speak on the subject.
"He is an outstanding strategist," Dan Fuss, vice chairman
and portfolio manager at the $182 billion Loomis Sayles, told
Reuters from London. "I am amazed that he would be leaving
Morgan Stanley because he is such an asset. He is, quite
frankly, a very valuable person. He goes down to the second
floor and sits with trading and marketing people. How many
people do that?"
Peters has earned accolades for his prescient macro research
on high-yield "junk" bonds and corporate credit by Institutional
Investor magazine and named Business Insider's Top Analysts and
top analysts to watch in 2013 by CEO World.
Since 2009, he has told clients to purchase junk bonds, if
they haven't, as credit quality and fundamentals continue to
improve in the face of the Federal Reserve's loose monetary
policies. The sector has been one of the most profitable for
investors, posting returns of between 12-15 percent last year
and roughly 57.5 percent in 2009.
Peters, who started his career at the Office of Thrift
Supervision, Department of Treasury, as a bank regulator
specializing in distressed loan workouts and asset quality
examination, previously worked at Salomon Smith Barney.
Morgan Stanley is one of several Wall Street banks using
layoffs and compensation cuts to help boost its bottom line.
Morgan Stanley plans to slash 1,600 jobs globally, many of
them in its securities unit, sources told Reuters earlier in
January.