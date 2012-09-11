HONG KONG, Sept 11 Investment bank Morgan
Stanley has hired Martijn van Eldik away from CBRE Global
Investors to head its capital raising in Asia, according
to two sources who did not want to be identified since the
appointment is not yet public, although CBRE Global Investors
confirmed van Eldik is leaving.
The senior executive was hired by Morgan Stanley Real Estate
Investing where investors approved a year-long extension of a
$4.7 billion property megafund. The fund's size was later
reduced to $4 billion, which the company now has to invest by
June 2013.
Big global real estate funds have fallen out of favour after
many struggled through the global financial crisis. The most
successful investors continue to attract capital with Blackstone
Group LP having so far raised close to $14 billion for
its Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, a global property fund.
CBRE completed its purchase of Dutch institutional
investor's ING Real Estate Investment Management Asia in late
2011. Combined, van Eldik spent a decade raising money for the
companies.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.