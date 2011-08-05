Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Institutional Securities co-head Taubman bought $1 mln
* Purchases came as Morgan Stanley shares dropped (Updates with Olayan purchase; changes headline and first sentence, updates stock price, adds additional reporting credit)
NEW YORK Aug 5 Top Morgan Stanley (MS.N) officials purchased thousands of shares this week as the U.S. investment bank's stock price fell to new two-year lows, according to regulatory filings.
Chief Executive James Gorman bought $2.06 million of the bank's stock and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat bought $512,500 worth on Thursday, the executives said in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday and Friday.
Paul Taubman, a co-head of institutional securities, bought $1.02 million of shares, according to a separate filing on Friday. Hutham Olayan, a director since 2006, also bought $100,000 worth on Friday.
The purchases came as Morgan Stanley shares slumped to a new two-year low of $19.28 on Friday morning, down over 2 percent from the previous day's close.
Outside investors often view executive stock purchases as a bullish sign, on the theory that insiders have better information about a stock's true value.
Gorman bought 100,000 shares at an average price of $20.62 per share, while Porat bought 25,000 shares at $20.50. Taubman paid an average price of $20.38 for 50,000 shares. Olayan bought 5,000 shares for $20 apiece.
Morgan Stanley's shares closed on Thursday at $19.70, their lowest level since March 9, 2009, when they closed at $16.48. The U.S. stock market reached its post-crisis nadir on that day. (Reporting by Dan Wilchins; additional reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by John Wallace and Gerald E. McCormick)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.