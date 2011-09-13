* 3rd qtr deal backlog hindered by market volatility
* Morgan Stanley has taken down trading risk since June 30
* Focus on less risky "flow products" as Basel III looms
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Sept 13 Market volatility has forced Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) to cut back on risk taking in its trading
business during the third quarter and led some investment
banking clients to delay planned deals, Chief Financial Officer
Ruth Porat said on Tuesday.
The volatility has also prevented trading clients from
taking much risk, Porat said at a conference in New York.
Her comments provide further evidence that Wall Street
banks are having a difficult quarter and may report
disappointing results next month. Several analysts have lowered
earnings estimates for Morgan and its chief rival Goldman Sachs
Group Inc (GS.N) over the past week, citing weaker trading
revenue and investment banking volume. [ID:nS1E78B1ZH]
Earlier on Tuesday at the same conference, JPMorgan Chase &
Co's (JPM.N) investment banking head, Jes Staley, said trading
revenue this quarter is running 30 percent lower than the
previous period and that investment banking fees are likely to
fall by half. [ID:nS1E78C0U5]
Market volatility surged in August after Standard & Poor's
downgraded the U.S. credit rating, and stress has continued due
to sovereign debt concerns in Europe and worries that the
United States may enter a second recession.
Sharp twists and turns in the stock and bond markets have
caused investors to sit on the sidelines, reducing trading
volume for many products. They have also made it difficult for
banks to hedge risk on their inventories of securities as
values have surged and plunged unexpectedly.
Another element weighing on banks' trading results is a set
of stricter global capital rules set by the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision that will start going into effect in 2013.
Morgan Stanley has reduced its exposure to structured
credit and other risky products, Porat said, instead focusing
on trading "flow products" like Treasury bonds, where trading
is more commoditized and profits depend on high transaction
volume. Capital requirements are often lower for these
products.
"We continue to look at businesses not just where (capital)
requirements are today but where they're going," said Porat.
"It is a very sharpened focus on, 'What are the risk-weighted
assets and what is the way to optimize the business in a Basel
III world?'"
Morgan Stanley's fixed-income trading business has been
charging clients more for risky trades since 2009 to reflect a
higher cost of capital, Porat said at a conference that Reuters
monitored via webcast. Still, its return on equity has been
relatively low and its shares have fallen 45 percent so far
this year on investor concerns about profitability.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; additional
reporting by David Henry in New York, editing by Matthew Lewis)