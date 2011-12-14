Dec 14 Morgan Stanley will return
about $700 million to investors in its real-estate megafund and
slash fees to extend the investment vehicle's life till June
2013, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The $4.7 billion fund known as Morgan Stanley Real Estate
Fund (MSREF) VII Global came to a vote as only about $2.5
billion of it was invested in committed capital and faced a
deadline to invest the rest by June 2012, the newspaper said.
Morgan Stanley was initially seeking 12-18 months of
extension for the fund.
About two-thirds of investors have agreed to extend the fund
until June 2013, Morgan Stanley has said privately, according to
the Journal but the final results of the vote are due at the end
of the month.
Morgan Stanley will also reduce a fee charged on all
investments and cut the management fee, the Journal said citing
people familiar with the matter.
Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment
by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours. Its Hong Kong
office was not immediately contactable for comment.
