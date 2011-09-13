* New MS hire to Wall Street from conservative think tank

* Reinhart had 20-year career at the Federal Reserve

By Emily Flitter

Sept 13 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Tuesday that it had hired Vincent Reinhart, a former Federal Reserve policymaker, as its chief U.S. economist.

Reinhart will begin at Morgan Stanley on Oct 1. He is currently a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington.

At Morgan Stanley, Reinhart will take over for Richard Berner, who left the firm earlier this year and became a counselor to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner in April. Berner's longtime colleague at Morgan Stanley, David Greenlaw, will remain at the firm as U.S. fixed income economist.

Reinhart's outlook on the U.S. economy falls in some respects on the brighter end of the spectrum. In a report he wrote in late August for AEI, he put the chances of the U.S. economy falling into another recession within the next year at one in four.

A Reuters poll in September of the 20 primary dealer economists found predictions for the chance of a second recession ranging from 75 percent to 20 percent. [FED/R]

Reinhart joined AEI in 2008 following a 20-year career at the Federal Reserve Board, where he held senior positions in the monetary affairs and international finance divisions. He then served as secretary and economist of the Federal Open Market Committee.

(Additional reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)