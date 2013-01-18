NEW YORK Jan 18 Morgan Stanley said on Friday its fourth quarter commodities results were the worst in nearly two decades, joining arch rival Goldman Sachs in singling out the sector for a particularly weak performance during the quarter.

"Commodities results declined meaningfully in a challenging market," the Wall Street bank said in a statement accompanying its results.

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman told a conference call that commodities trading posted their worst results since 1995 in the fourth quarter.

Morgan Stanley's Value-at-Risk (VaR) in commodities stood at $22 million in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the previous three months but down from $26 million in the 2011 fourth quarter.

Earlier in the week, Goldman had reported "significantly lower" net revenues from commodities for the quarter.

Goldman said its commodities VaR fell to $20 million in the fourth quarter, from $22 million in the third quarter and from $26 million a year ago.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, a rival to Morgan Stanley and Goldman, said its commodities VaR stood at $14 million in the fourth quarter compared with $13 million in the third quarter and $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Average commodities VaR by quarter:

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4'10

2012 2011 * Goldman Sachs 20 22 20 26 26 25 39 37 23 * JPMorgan 14 13 13 21 20 15 16 13 14 * Morgan Stanley 22 22 34 31 26 32 29 33 26 * Bank of America n/a 12.5 11.9 13.1 12.1 15.7 23.7 23.9 17.7 ** Citigroup n/a 15 18 14 18 21 25 23 27 * Value-at-Risk based on a 95 percent confidence level ** Value-at-Risk based on a 99 percent confidence level Note: Bank of America and Citigroup have reported fourth-quarter results. Their VaR numbers are typically issued in separate filings known as 10Q.