Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
April 18 Morgan Stanley's quarterly profit more than halved as the Wall Street bank's trading and investment banking businesses took a hit from market volatility early in the year.
Earnings applicable Morgan Stanley's common shareholders fell 54.4 percent to $1.06 billion, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $2.31 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier. Excluding an accounting adjustment, the bank also earned 55 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
Sliding commodity and oil prices, worries about the Chinese economy and uncertainty about U.S. interest rates made for wobbly markets in January and February, scaring off traders, investors and companies hoping to list on stock exchanges.
All of the big U.S. banks that have released results for the first quarter have reported lower revenue from investment banking and trading.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley's traditional rival, will wrap up the earnings season for big U.S. banks on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Ted Kerr)
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS