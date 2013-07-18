July 18 Morgan Stanley reported a 42 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by higher revenue from trading, underwriting and wealth management.

Net income from attributable to common shareholders rose to $802 million, or 41 cents per share, from $564 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier, the Wall Street bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore)