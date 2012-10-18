* Pretax profit margin 13 pct excluding one-time costs
* Higher stake in brokerage expected to drive revenue
* Adviser headcount shrinks, productivity up
By Ashley Lau
Oct 18 Morgan Stanley's wealth management
business posted a stronger profit margin in the third quarter,
excluding one-time costs from brokerage integration and raising
its stake in a unit owned jointly with Citigroup.
The adjusted pretax profit margin for the brokerage rose to
13 percent from 11 percent a year earlier, edging closer to the
company's "mid-teen" target, which Morgan Stanley said it
expects to reach by mid-2013.
The bank finished its three-year integration of its wealth
unit and Citi's Smith Barney on July 8, bringing the two units
onto a fully merged technology platform. Also, Morgan Stanley
purchased an additional 14 percent of Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney in September, increasing its stake to 65 percent. It
plans to eventually buy the rest.
"Results of cost initiatives in Global Wealth Management are
increasingly visible now that we are on one platform," Chief
Financial Officer Ruth Porat said on an earnings conference call
Thursday.
Porat said increased ownership of the brokerage will
generate more return on "deadweight capital" for the business,
driving revenue expansion.
Revenue for the wealth business rose 3 percent to $3.3
billion in the third quarter, while total client assets
increased 14 percent to $1.77 trillion as markets improved.
Brokerage profit, however, dropped 32 percent to $151
million.
The unit incurred one-time costs of $193 million from the
integration and stake purchase in the third quarter. About $17
million of those expenses were compensation-related costs
associated with the integration of the wealth unit.
ADVISER FORCE SHRINKS
Broker departures hit Morgan Stanley's adviser force, which
shrank by 105 advisers from the end of the second quarter to
16,829 advisers at the end of the third quarter. Headcount was
down by 832 from a year earlier.
One veteran adviser who left in the third quarter managed
about $2 billion in client assets, according to sources familiar
with the move. New York-based Jonathan Madrigano left the firm
to join JPMorgan Securities in late September.
The wealth unit in the third quarter lost at least 43
veteran advisers who managed more than $8.2 billion in client
assets at the firm, according to Reuters calculations. Reuters
tracks the movement of individual advisers and teams that manage
$100 million or more in client assets, which typically
translates to $1 million or more in annual revenue production.
For the year, at least 192 veteran advisers who managed
about $25.5 billion in client assets have left Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management, based on moves tracked.
Widespread frustration with the firm's newly merged
technology platform was one reason departing brokers interviewed
by Reuters said they decided to leave.
Still, Porat said attrition of top advisers was down in the
third quarter.
Average productivity for advisers climbed 9 percent to
annual revenue of $790,000 per adviser at the end of the
quarter.