NEW YORK, Sept 8 Morgan Stanley, the largest U.S. securities brokerage by sales force, hired top-producing financial adviser Peter Risch away from JP Morgan Securities in Columbus, Ohio, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records.

Risch joined Morgan Stanley just before the Labor Day holiday from JP Morgan, a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

At JP Morgan, he produced $2 million in revenue in the last year and managed $250 million in client assets, according to a source familiar with the hire who did not have permission to speak publicly.

A JP Morgan spokeswoman confirmed that the broker had worked there but declined to comment on his departure.

Morgan Stanley did not respond to requests for comment on Risch's hire. The company does not always publicly announce new hires.

However, Reuters records of Morgan Stanley's recent hires show several high-producing brokers joined Morgan Stanley in late August. Including Risch, the company hired seven brokers who managed a combined $1.9 billion and produced $9.5 million in annual revenue at their previous employers, according to Reuters records of Morgan Stanley hires. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)