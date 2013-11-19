Nov 19 Russian state-run oil company Rosneft
is in talks with Morgan Stanley on buying into
the Wall Street bank's oil trading business, an industry
publication and two industry sources said on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley has been trying to sell or spin off its
physical commodity business for over a year as it faces
increased regulatory pressure and higher capital requirements.
Rosneft is Russia's top oil producer and is headed by Igor
Sechin, a powerful ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The
Russian state owns a 69.5 percent stake, according to its
website.
"There have been some talks between Morgan and Rosneft.
There is no deal," said a source familiar with the situation. A
second senior trading source said people close to the situation
had briefed him that such talks had taken place.
Industry publication SparkSpread, which tracks people moves
in commodities trading, cited an unidentified source as saying
the talks were at an advanced stage but could still fall apart.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman in New York and a Rosneft
spokesman in Moscow declined to comment.
Market participants have listed Qatar and Chinese investors
among the potential buyers for the assets, which include major
storage tanks and pipelines in the United States.
Morgan Stanley is the biggest physical oil trader on Wall
Street, and its commodity arm owns TransMontaigne Inc,
an oil storage and terminal firm with assets in the United
States and Mexico.
The Federal Reserve has been reviewing Wall Street's role in
physical commodity trading and is considering placing greater
restrictions on the ownership and operation of trading assets.
The review comes as politicians have increasingly accused
banks of pursuing activities that add to market volatility. U.S.
regulators may also be concerned that a major problem such as an
oil spill could expose banks seen as too big to fail to
unnecessary risks.
Rosneft became the world's biggest listed oil producer in
March after the $55 billion acquisition of Anglo-Russian oil
firm TNK-BP.
Its oil output accounts for over 40 percent of the total in
Russia, the global leader in crude production.
Rosneft has amassed assets abroad in the past few years,
including refineries in Germany and Italy, but has bought no
significant assets in the United States.
Rosneft has an oil trading division in Geneva, which helps
supply its refining assets in Europe.