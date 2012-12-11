MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Dec 11 Morgan Stanley might seek approval from the Federal Reserve to repurchase shares for the first time in four years, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the firm's thinking.
The bank, which last bought back shares in 2008, could make the request when it submits plans for its annual stress test in January, the Journal said.
Regular stress tests are part of a more rigorous regime required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law. They are designed to ensure banks have enough capital cushions and are not being overly aggressive in returning cash to shareholders.
"There's an incentive to push for what you can get, but you also don't want" to get denied, a Morgan Stanley official told the Journal.
In March, Citigroup and MetLife led a list of financial institutions that failed to get permission to repurchase shares.
As of Sept. 30, Morgan Stanley had about $1.6 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Share repurchases by the company are subject to regulatory approval, the bank said in the filing.
Morgan Stanley could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular business hours.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.