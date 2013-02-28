BRIEF-Terex announces board appointment
* Terex Corp says hepler is currently a partner at Marcato Capital Management L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Morgan Stanley's chairman of global capital markets, Dan Simkowitz, has been promoted to co-head of the department, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Simkowitz will run the group alongside current head Raj Dhanda.
Simkowitz has been previously mentioned as a potential chief financial officer at Morgan Stanley, as current CFO Ruth Porat is considered a leading contender for a role in the U.S. Treasury department.
Simkowitz was also one of the key bankers on the Facebook IPO, which drew scrutiny from investors. The shares sank following the company's public debut.
Morgan Stanley topped the league tables for global initial public offerings last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. The firm helped companies raise $10.3 billion in proceeds.
* Inspired entertainment - expects to begin to deploy its virtual sports products in greece, following opap's reiteration of agreement announced in sept 2016
* Penntex Midstream Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results