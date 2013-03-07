NEW YORK, March 7 Morgan Stanley's own
internal stress test left the bank with higher capital and
leverage ratios than a test conducted by the Federal Reserve,
according to a document posted on its website on Thursday
evening.
Under severe economic stress over a nine-month period,
Morgan Stanley's Tier 1 common capital ratio would drop to 7.5
percent from 13.9 percent, the bank said. Its minimum Tier 1
common ratio under the stress scenario outlined by the Federal
Reserve would be 6.7 percent, compared with a 5.7 percent
minimum projected by the regulator.
Morgan Stanley also said its Tier 1 capital ratio, total
risk-based capital ratio and Tier 1 leverage ratio would all be
higher under its own stress test than under the test conducted
by the Fed.