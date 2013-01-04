Jan 4 Paul Taubman, the former co-president of Morgan Stanley's institutional securities business, will receive $1.7 million from an early retirement plan, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Taubman, a top investment banker who retired on Dec. 31 after 27 years with Morgan Stanley, will leave the firm on May 5, when his deferred compensation from 2012 will also vest.

He will receive his 2012 bonus in four equal installments through Dec. 15, 2014, Morgan Stanley said in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Taubman's overall 2012 bonus payment was not detailed in the filing.