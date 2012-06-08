June 8 Morgan Stanley will pay a $50,000
fine to the New York Mercantile Exchange, which alleged that the
bank overstated open interest in oil futures markets last
November, NYMEX parent company CME said in a statement on
Friday.
Morgan Stanley, which operates a large commodity trading
operation, was found to have overstated open interest in the
December, 2001 U.S. crude future contract during trading on Nov.
17, 2011, allegedly violating reporting rules to the exchange,
CME said.
The fine was part of a settlement agreement in which the
bank admitted no wrongdoing, CME said. Morgan Stanley
spokeswoman Mary Claire Delaney declined comment.
NYMEX's Business Conduct Committee found that on Nov. 17,
Morgan Stanley overstated open interest in December 2011 crude
futures by 13,267 contracts, or 51.6 percent, one day prior to
the expiration of the futures contract.
NYMEX said the trading violated exchange rule 854, which
governs reporting and offsetting trade obligations when a NYMEX
clearing member holds concurrent long and short positions.
CME did not say why the bank overstated its open interest in
crude.
Morgan Stanley's fine comes a week after NYMEX fined
competing investment bank JP Morgan $30,000 for carrying
out so-called 'wash trades' on several occasions in 2011 in
crude oil and gasoline futures contracts.
In those instances, in an effort to manage position limits,
"traders employed by JPM executed block trades between separate
legal entities with the same beneficial owner in WTI or Gasoline
during the last three days prior to expiration of the particular
contract," CME said last week.
In a settlement, JP Morgan agreed to pay the fine but
admitted no wrongdoing.
(Reporting By Joshua Schneyer; Editing by David Gregorio)