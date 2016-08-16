Aug 16 ValueAct Capital Management's newly
acquired stake in Morgan Stanley underscores how tempting
big bank stocks are for activist investors, but also how
difficult it can be for them to move the needle in terms of
performance.
The hedge fund firm disclosed on Monday that it had bought
$1.1 billion worth of Morgan Stanley shares during the second
quarter, giving it a nearly 2 percent stake in the Wall Street
bank.
But unlike some other well-known ValueAct investments, the
firm said it as of now has no plans to seize a seat on Morgan
Stanley's board or demand dramatic shifts in strategy. Analysts
say that's because when it comes to big bank stocks, activists
have little choice but to place a bet, express support and wait.
"We ... don't see too much of what an activist can do given
the dependence on the markets and control the regulators have
over things like capital return," Evercore ISI analyst Glenn
Schorr said on Tuesday. "Maybe ValueAct's presence will just
keep the pressure on - we'll take it."
Activists have been circling big banks for years, but few
have been brave enough to take a position. Dan Loeb's Third
Point Management LLC, which has dabbled in Morgan Stanley
shares, may provide a playbook for what ValueAct will do.
Third Point jumped into Morgan Stanley's stock briefly in
2013, complained about excessive director pay, then exited at a
profit soon after. It then invested in Morgan Stanley late last
year and again sold the stock after booking quick gains.
In an e-mail, ValueAct Chief Executive Jeff Ubben told
Reuters he is "fully supportive" of Morgan Stanley Chief
Executive Officer James Gorman and wants to "focus other
investors" on the healthy businesses he has been developing. He
did not provide a timeframe or price target for the investment.
Activists say agitating for meaningful change at a major
Wall Street bank would be a hopeless endeavor because banks are
stuck so tightly under the U.S. Federal Reserve's thumb. The Fed
decides how they can use capital, the businesses they can pursue
and must approve acquisitions or divestitures. Shareholder
profits take a back seat to the safety and soundness of the
banking system.
"The regulatory burden is much harder as you go up the size
scale," said Jason O'Donnell, chief investment officer at
Bluestone Financial Institutions Fund, which builds stakes in
small and mid-sized banks.
APPEAL FOR VALUE HUNTERS
Even so, big bank stocks can be alluring for value hunters.
Five of the biggest Wall Street banks - JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc or
Bank of America Corp - trade at 0.76 times book value,
on average, according to Thomson Reuters data. ValueAct
purchased Morgan Stanley shares at 0.7 times book value, which
it described as an "extraordinary discount."
"Bank stocks are incredibly out of favor," said Patrick
Kaser, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global who invests in
the financial sector. "They're safer and have more capital but
they're priced like they're going to collapse."
Activists launched 97 campaigns last year aimed at the U.S.
financial sector, about triple the amount in 2009, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Year-to-date, activists have taken aim at
10 U.S. lenders, usually targeting smaller banks with an eye
toward M&A.
At bigger Wall Street firms, activists may call for cost
cuts and streamlining troubled businesses. Bank management teams
are already trying to do this on their own but not fast enough
to satisfy many investors.
Explaining the Morgan Stanley investment in a letter to
clients, ValueAct's Ubben said the stock was simply too cheap to
pass up. He expects the market to eventually realize the value
hidden behind distractions like the bank's small but troubled
bond trading business and the Fed's heavy oversight.
"It feels like missing the forest for the trees," he wrote.
