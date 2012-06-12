June 12 Morgan Stanley's wealth
management unit will eventually be renamed Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management, the investment bank's chief executive said on
Tuesday.
A name change for the unit, now called Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney, has been rumored for some time. Morgan Stanley Chief
Executive James Gorman publicly mentioned the change for the
first time during a presentation at a conference.
Morgan Stanley is in the process of buying the Smith Barney
business from Citigroup Inc over a period of years. The
unit now runs as a joint venture, but will eventually be owned
entirely by Morgan Stanley, according to the plan.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by John Wallace)