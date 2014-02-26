Feb 26 Morgan Stanley's wealth management
unit has named three executives to oversee clients, advisers and
products, according to an internal memo issued on Wednesday and
viewed by Reuters.
The brokerage named Doug Ketterer as head of strategy and
client management. He will focus on retaining existing clients,
attracting new ones and developing products and services that
target different customer brackets.
Shelley O'Connor, now head of the private banking group,
will become head of field management, putting her in charge of
Morgan Stanley's 16,456 brokers. Eric Heaton will succeed her as
head of private banking.
The memo was signed by Greg Fleming, who runs Morgan
Stanley's wealth and asset management units.