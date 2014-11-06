Nov 6 Morgan Stanley's investment management unit has named Jens Nystedt as managing director at its emerging markets debt team.

Nystedt joined this week from Moore Capital Management, where he was the chief economist, global strategist and portfolio manager, Morgan Stanley Investment Management said.

He has also worked at the International Monetary Fund and Deutsche Bank.

Nystedt, based in New York, reports to Michael Kushma, chief investment officer of global fixed income, the Morgan Stanley unit said.

Nystedt will be portfolio manager and the head of sovereign research for the emerging markets debt team. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)