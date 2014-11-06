BRIEF-TerraForm Global announces receipt of Nasdaq letter
* Notification letter stated that because company has not yet filed form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016
Nov 6 Morgan Stanley's investment management unit has named Jens Nystedt as managing director at its emerging markets debt team.
Nystedt joined this week from Moore Capital Management, where he was the chief economist, global strategist and portfolio manager, Morgan Stanley Investment Management said.
He has also worked at the International Monetary Fund and Deutsche Bank.
Nystedt, based in New York, reports to Michael Kushma, chief investment officer of global fixed income, the Morgan Stanley unit said.
Nystedt will be portfolio manager and the head of sovereign research for the emerging markets debt team. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Power solutions international inc files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing