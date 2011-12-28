(Follows alerts)

Dec 28 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust said it acquired a 50 percent stake in two office complexes in Calgary and Edmonton for C$80.7 million ($78.96 million).

The deal was funded through issuance of C$40.6 million in first mortgage debt and drawings on Morguard's lines of credit.

The office complex in Edmonton, which has 304,000 square feet of leaseable area, is currently completely leased, with the largest tenant, the Province of Alberta, occupying about 95 percent of the rentable space.

The office property in Calgary contains 78,315 square feet of leaseable area all of which is under a long-term lease.

Shares of the company closed at C$15.88 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.0221 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)