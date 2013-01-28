------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,895.98 +70.65 Nikkei 10,917.40 -9.25 NASDAQ 3,149.71 +19.33 FTSE 6,284.45 +19.54 S&P 500 1,502.96 +8.14 Hang Seng 23,698.48 +122.49 SPI 200 Fut 4,835.00 +31.00 CRB Index 299.31 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.947 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.131 -0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3454 1.3379 Yen US$ 91.11 91.12 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1659.66 Silver (Lon) 31.22 Gold (NY) 1659.1 Light Crude 95.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed above 1,500 for the first time in more than five years on Friday as strong U.S. earnings reports, including Procter & Gamble's, helped the benchmark extend its rally to eight days. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.65 points or 0.51 percent, to close at 13,895.98. The S&P 500 gained 8.14 points or 0.54 percent, to 1,502.96. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.33 points or 0.62 percent, to end at 3,149.71. The S&P 500 closed at its highest since Dec. 10, 2007, and the Dow ended at its highest since Oct. 31, 2007. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares pushed higher on Friday, reaching a fresh 4-1/2 year peak, led by strength in market heavyweight Vodafone, banks and energy stocks. The FTSE 100 index closed up 19.54 points, or 0.3 percent at 6,284.45, notching up a 2.1 percent advance for the week, and taking the January gains to over 11.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average breached the 11,000-point level at Monday's open to a fresh 32-month high after the yen dropped sharply over the weekend, but it pulled back to be down by mid-morning as investors awaited local earnings for further cues. The benchmark edged down 0.3 percent to 10,890.04 after striking 11,002.86 on bumper foreign orders after the yen dropped to 91 versus the dollar on Friday, spurring interest in Japanese exporters whose overseas revenues are set to expand once repatriated. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro was buoyed near an 11-month high against the dollar on Monday on mounting signs of recovering economic confidence in Europe, while the yen slipped to a 2-1/2-year low versus the dollar on expectations of more monetary easing in Japan. The euro fetched $1.3459, flat from late U.S. levels last week but not far below an 11-month high of $1.3480 hit on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields surged to their highest in three weeks on Friday after data showed European banks are repaying more emergency loans than expected, suggesting the region is healing and reducing demand for safe-haven debt. The news pushed yields on U.S. two-year government notes below the yields on two-year German government debt or Schatz for the first time in 13 months. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 26/32 in price to yield 1.95, the highest since Jan 4. The debt tested technical resistance at yields of 1.80 percent on Thursday for the third time this month, but failed to break below the level, which added weakness to the market. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Monday, struggling to break away from a two-week low hit in the previous session, as an improving global economic outlook dampened bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was flat at $1,658.45 an ounce by 0046 GMT, after dropping 1.5 percent last week -- its sharpest weekly loss in a month. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper rose on Monday, as the euro strengthened on signs economic recovery is taking root in Europe and after the head of China's sovereign wealth fund said that growth in the country could accelerate more quickly than expected. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.31 percent to $8,061 a tonne by 0114 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it fell by a third of a percent to close little changed on the week.Ÿ For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil traders sold crude to book profits on Friday after strong data from major economies increased optimism about the state of the world economy and underpinned gains made during the week. Brent settled unchanged from Thursday at $113.28 a barrel, off the session high of $113.84. U.S. crude fell 7 cents to settle at $95.88, off a high of $96.56. Crude was up 0.3 percent on the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)