----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,494.61 +12.25 Nikkei 8,800.76 +53.89 NASDAQ 3,135.23 +15.19 FTSE 5,825.81 +16.36 S&P 500 1,450.99 +5.24 Hang Seng 20,933.28 +45.00 SPI 200 Fut 4,448.00 +13.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6318 +0.016 US 30 YR Bond 2.8403 +0.022 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2926 1.2928 Yen US$ 78.67 78.68 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1783.3 Silver (Lon) 34.74 Gold (NY) 1783.1 Light Crude 88.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday on stronger-than-expected U.S. labour and service sector data, but the Dow industrials were hobbled by a slide in Hewlett-Packard . The Dow Jones industrial average gained 12.25 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,494.61 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 5.24 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,450.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 15.19 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 3,135.23. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose on Wednesday, driven by gains in "defensive" stocks seen as the most resilient to an economic downturn, although traders said concerns over Spain's debt crisis could limit further rises. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.3 percent, or 16.36 points higher, at 5,825.81 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average stayed near a four-week closing low in choppy trade on Thursday, with technology shares slumping on concerns over dwindling profits, although robust U.S. economic data offered some support. The Nikkei added 2.4 points to 8,749.25, hovering around a four-week closing low struck on Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, and a Bank of Japan policy decision and U.S. jobs data on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to open slightly higher on Thursday, with the banking sector underpinning gains and helping to offset weakness in oil producers. The Hang Seng index was projected to open up 0.1 percent at 20,914.3 while the China Enterprises index of top mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY/TOKYO- The yen struggled at two-week lows against the dollar on Thursday, with wary speculators taking a pre-emptive move just in case the Bank of Japan surprises this week by easing policy. The dollar bought 78.47 yen, flat from late U.S, levels but not far from Wednesday's high of 78.585, a level last seen on Sept. 19. The euro fetched 101.38 yen, not far off a peak of 101.46 set overnight. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended little changed on Wednesday as investors waited on the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting on Thursday, and on a highly anticipated jobs report on Friday for further direction about the strength of the economic recovery. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last unchanged in price to yield 1.63 percent. Thirty-year bonds fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.83 percent, up from 2.82 percent late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold was steady on Thursday, holding minor gains from the previous two sessions as investors awaited cues from central banks on their plans to shore up the frail global economy, while a key U.S. employment report on Friday was also in focus. Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.14 an ounce by 0028 GMT. U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,780.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- Copper drifted lower on Thursday as worries over a worsening outlook for Europe's economy and slowing growth in China weighed, although signals that a U.S. economic recovery was taking hold was expected to check losses. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped to $8,262.25 a tonne by 0211 GMT, down by 0.33 percent from the previous session when it eased nearly half a percent, snapping four sessions of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday as disappointing economic data from China and Europe reinforced concerns about slowing growth and a weakening outlook for petroleum demand, even as supportive U.S. data strengthened the dollar. Brent November crude fell $3.40 to settle at $108.17 a barrel. As of 3:38 p.m. EDT (1938 GMT), the day's low was $107.67, lowest price since Sept. 20. U.S. November crude slumped $3.75 to settle at $88.14 a barrel, below its 100-day moving average of $89.99 and having dropped to $87.70 in post-settlement trading, its lowest since prices fell to $87.23 on Aug. 3. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)