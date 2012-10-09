--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,583.65 -26.50 Nikkei 8,831.31 -31.99 NASDAQ 3,113.28 -22.91 FTSE 5,841.74 -29.28 S&P 500 1,456.05 -4.88 Hang Seng 21,059.66 +235.10 SPI 200 Fut 4,482.00 +3.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7097 -0.033 US 30 YR Bond 2.9411 -0.029 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2976 1.2980 Yen US$ 78.34 78.38 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1778.49 Silver (Lon) 34.16 Gold (NY) 1780.6 Light Crude 90.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, pulling back from recent five-year highs ahead of an earnings season expected to be weak. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.50 points, or 0.19 percent, to 13,583.65 at the close. The S&P 500 lost 5.05 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,455.88. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.83 points, or 0.76 percent, to end at 3,112.35. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British blue chip shares dipped on Monday with growth-linked banks and miners hit by concerns about earnings and the global outlook, although analysts said the market's uptrend would resume soon. The market saw choppy trade, with the FTSE 100 paring losses late in the session to end 29.28 points, or 0.5 percent, lower at 5,841.74, after falling to a low of 5,818.76. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in early trade on Tuesday on growing concern that companies will slash full year forecasts when they release quarterly earnings, after the World Bank warned China's slowdown may be more protracted than thought. The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 8,802.00, with the Nikkei China 50, a list of 50 Japanese companies with high exposure to China, underperforming the broader market with a 1 percent fall. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, with gains in financials helping the benchmark to recover after the previous session's losses. The Hang Seng index was seen opening up 0.5 percent at 20,926.8 points while the China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro was on the back foot on Tuesday as uncertainty about Spain persisted after euro zone ministers said the country did not need a bailout yet, dashing hopes they might inch closer to an aid deal. The euro bought $1.2971 in early Asian trade, steady from late U.S. levels but off a two-week high of $1.3072 hit on Friday following an unexpected drop in the U.S. jobless rate. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Tuesday, after two straight days of losses, but a strong dollar as a result of worries over the euro zone debt crisis is expected to keep bullion under pressure. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,777.39 an ounce by 0027 GMT, rebounding from a one-week low of $1,766.14 hit on Monday. Gold fell almost 1 percent over the last two sessions, its sharpest two-day decline since August. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper edged up 0.2 percent on Tuesday after it touched a one-week low in the previous session, triggering bargain hunting from investors and automated buy orders. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked up 0.2 percent to $8,202.25 per tonne by 0104 GMT, after falling 1.3 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures slipped on Monday on concerns that slower economic growth in China and the debt crisis in Europe will curb demand for petroleum, while the potential for Middle East turmoil to disrupt supplies limited losses. Brent November crude fell 20 cents, or 0.18 percent, to settle at $111.82 a barrel, having moved from $110.54 to $112.24. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)