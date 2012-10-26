-----------------------(06:38 / 1938 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,103.68 +26.34 Nikkei 9,042.36 -12.84 NASDAQ 2,986.12 +4.42 FTSE 5,805.05 +0.27 S&P 500 1,412.97 +4.22 Hang Seng 21,706.60 -103.28 SPI 200 Fut 4,503.00 +2.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.8171 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.9648 +0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2949 1.2951 Yen US$ 80.11 80.15 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1713.09 Silver (Lon) 32.11 Gold (NY) 1713.9 Light Crude 85.86 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Hong Kong and Tokyo EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Thursday in another uninspiring session on Wall Street, with worries about weak business spending keeping investors wary. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.34 points, or 0.20 percent, to 13,103.68 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 4.22 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish at 1,412.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 4.42 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 2,986.12. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index was fractionally higher on Thursday as gains by banks on strong UK GDP figures were countered by some mixed corporate earnings. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 0.27 points, or 0.01 percent at 5,805.05 points, having added 0.1 percent on Tuesday to snap a three-session losing streak. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up to trade at four-week highs on Friday, as growing expectations for significant easing from the Bank of Japan and softness in the yen offset profit warnings from Canon Inc and other domestic firms. The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 9,059.94 , breaking above its 200-day average of 9,059.18. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start higher on Friday, buoyed by a 1.6 percent rise for Bank of China after it posted favourable third-quarter earnings late on Thursday. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 21,847.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start up 0.3 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen languished at four-month lows versus the dollar on Friday, on track for a second week of losses as markets geared up for the Bank of Japan to ease policy next week, while a rebound in UK growth helped shore up sterling. The euro was at 103.95 yen, not far off Tuesday's five-month peak of 104.59. It is up 0.7 percent on the week, following a 1.7 percent rally in the previous week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries eased in price for a second day on Thursday after a lacklustre auction underscored waning demand for safe- haven assets as hopes build for a pick-up in the global economy. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 11/32 lower in price to yield 1.831 percent, up from 1.79 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark yields reached as high as 1.86 percent in the overnight session, marking the loftiest since Sept. 17. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Friday, heading for its third week of decline after shares inched lower in Asia, the U.S. dollar firmed, and fears about the health of the global economy lingered. Gold was steady at $1,712.18 an ounce by 0034 GMT after falling to a 7-week low below $1,700 on Wednesday, when the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was sticking to its plan to keep stimulating growth until the job market improves. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper steadied on Friday, snapping five sessions of losses, after a fall to a fresh six-week low in the previous session triggered some short-covering though worries over the strength of the global economy are likely to cap gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.2 percent to $7,831 per tonne by 0111 GMT, after falls in the previous five sessions, and is on track to post a 2.3 percent fall on the week, the third consecutive weekly fall. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE- Brent futures held steady above $108 on Friday as investors awaited key data on the health of the U.S. economy to gauge the demand growth outlook for oil, with additional support coming as Hurricane Sandy headed towards the U.S. East Coast. Brent crude had slipped 15 cents to $108.34 a barrel by 0257 GMT. The contract ended higher on Thursday, after seven straight sessions of declines that marked its longest losing streak since July 2010. U.S. oil slipped 11 cents to $85.94 after ending up 32 cents. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)